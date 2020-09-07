A20 in Sidcup closed at Critalls Corner after the man dies in Bridge fall

Police have shut a section of the A20 in Sidcup in both directions after being informed a man had fallen from a bridge. An eastbound closure is in place at Critalls Corner after the man has fall.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are underway to trace and inform next of kin.”

Road closures remain in place on the A20 and the A224 while the scene of the incident is dealt with.