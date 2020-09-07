Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Lewisham have made an arrest.



The 38-year-old man from south-east London was arrested on Monday, 7 September on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He remains in custody.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 5.33am on Sunday, 6 September to reports of an assault in Thornsbeach Road.

Officers attended. At the scene a 34-year-old man was found suffering a stab wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 06:19hrs.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, detectives are confident the man is Sean Williams. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A 37-year-old man, self-presented at a south London hospital with a knife wound to the hand. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 1832/06Sep.