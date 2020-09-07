England’s highest station’s car park has been transformed after a major overhaul.

Work to resurface the car park and bus turning circle at Northern’s picturesque Dent station, which stands at a height of 1150 feet above sea level, is now complete.

The project, carried out by Northern and Network Rail, has also seen a change to the layout of the car park to improve safety for passengers. The redesign ensures that pedestrian areas and car parking spaces are clearly marked.

Steve Hopkinson, Regional Director at Northern, said: “The improvements will make a huge difference to our customers and others who also use the car park. I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in this scheme.

“The new surfacing work will give the right impression to people coming to see the beauty of Cumbria and is part of our ongoing commitment to make our stations better for customers.”

The work will mean better facilities for Northern customers and provide a boost to local firms that helped carry out the work.

Northern and Network Rail have been working together to improve stations across the north of England, to provide passengers with better experiences and journeys.

Rory Kingdon, Senior Sponsor at Network Rail, said: “Improving the facilities at our stations is a key part of our putting passengers first programme. We hope that the new car park surface, which provides greater convenience for passengers, will help entice them back on to trains for work and leisure purposes.”