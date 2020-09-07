Hounslow drug dealer let with fined for possession of cannabis at Ealing Magistrates Court

Romil Gounder, 19 of Vincent Road Hounslow has been convicted and fined for possession of cannabis on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at Ealing Magistrates Court.

On Tuesday 19th May 2020 officers from Hounslow West Neighbourhood Policing Team were on cycle patrol in Beaversfield Park Hounslow following a number of reports from local residents about anti-social behaviour.

During their patrols officers came across Romil Gounder, who was in the process of smoking cannabis.

Romil was doing so in full view of families who were using the park and showing blatant disregard for the law and welfare of others.

He was detained and searched by officers and a quantity of cannabis was recovered.