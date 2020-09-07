Kesgrave shooting being treated as an isolated incident say Police

Police investigating a shooting in Kesgrave are treating it as an isolated incident, while the victim of the attack remains in a critical condition.

Officers were called just after 8.40am this morning, Monday 7 September, to reports that a teenage boy had been shot in Friends Walk, as he was walking to school.

The victim, aged 15-years-old, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Later this morning, at 10.55am, a 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area was arrested by armed police in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he currently remains for questioning.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said: “Our immediate thoughts at this time are with the victim of this horrific incident and his family, who we are providing full support to. “I understand this attack will have caused a great deal of alarm and distress to the people of Kesgrave and the surrounding area, but we are now satisfied that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community. “Our priority is to keep everyone safe and I would like to stress that crimes such as this are extremely rare in Suffolk. This is an area with a number of schools nearby and going forward, parents should not be concerned about dropping off or collecting their children. “However, there will be additional officers on patrol in Kesgrave to provide reassurance and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or information to speak to them. “Finally, I once again urge anyone with information about this incident to contact us without delay.”

Friends Walk and Through Jollys remain closed off at present and there is also a partial closure on Ropes Drive. Members of the public are asked to avoid these areas as officers continue with their enquiries.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference: 52067/20.