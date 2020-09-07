No arrests after man is stabbed in Wandsworth

#Section60 in place for the borough of Wandsworth until 8.15amon the 08/09/20.

Police were called at approx 4.35pm on 07/09 to reports of a man stabbed in Gwendolen Avenue, SW15

Police and Paramedics from LAS attended and a man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

No arrests.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5046/7Sept. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.