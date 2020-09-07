Officers crack down on county lines drug dealing throughout August

Over £8,000 was seized from offenders involved in county lines drug dealing throughout August 2020.

Officers from Kent Police’s County Line and Gangs Team continued with their proactive approach and made 29 arrests and received authority to issue 42 new charges.

Detective Chief Inspector Lopa McDermott, who leads the team, said: ‘It’s been another busy month for our officers, but their hard work is paying off and we are continuing to arrest and charge those who enter the county to attempt to deal illegal substances.

‘Officers are working both in plain view and covertly to break up these county lines that have such a devastating impact on so many people.

‘Our zero-tolerance approach has led to a significant number of drug seizures and my team will continue to take robust action against these criminals who are trying to bring crime into our county.’

A drug dealer in Gillingham, who was arrested after officers spotted him acting suspiciously, was jailed for 32 months in a young offender’s institute. When searched more than 50 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were found. A further search of his home located 20 more wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Two years and six month’s imprisonment was also given to an offender, who was seen by officers supplying drugs in Gillingham. The officers searched his home address and found a significant quantity of cocaine.

A London-based offender who was supplying drugs to Maidstone was jailed following analysis of his calls and CCTV images. The man was found guilty of supplying crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail.

New arrests and charges made throughout August have led to numerous suspects being remanded in custody ahead of future court dates.

Among the arrests was an offender with known links to London, who officers stopped in Folkestone following a week-long operation. When arrested he was found to be in possession of two phones, 60 wraps of class A drugs and £1,900 in cash.

Officers also carried out a warrant in Chatham following covert work. Two men attempted to run from officers but were swiftly caught. One of the men was seen to throw a package as they tried to run, and it was later found to be cannabis.

Furthermore meticulous phone work conducted by officers found that a suspect was using a hire car to supply drugs to Swanley and Dartford. A warrant was executed in Orpington, and £2,000 worth of cash and a phone was found.

DCI McDermott added: ‘Our work will continue, and it is not just confined to Kent, we are working with other police forces and partner agencies to ensure that these offenders are brought to justice.

‘The public’s help is invaluable to us and I would encourage anyone with knowledge on the supply of drugs to report the details to us, either through our website or by calling 101. If anyone suspects a crime is in progress, dial 999.’

