Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted murder in High Wycombe

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to an attempted murder in High Wycombe.

At around 11.15am this morning (7/9), the victim, a 19-year-old man, was chased along Easton Street by two offenders.

He was caught on the grass verge by Wycombe Magistrates’ Court and stabbed with a large knife, believed to be a machete or sword.

He has been taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

The offenders are described as teenage boys, around 16-years-old, wearing face masks.

The first offender was wearing a dark coloured gilet over a hooded top and navy tracksuit bottoms.

The second offender was wearing a dark coloured puffa-style jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Gill Fox, of Wycombe CID, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be a targeted assault and that there is no risk to the wider community.

“A scene-watch inside the court has since been lifted, and I would like to thank those that were impacted by this for your patience and using the diversion put in place to enter and exit the building.

“There will be an increased police presence in the local area as officers conduct reassurance patrols and investigate what happened.

“Please contact police with any information you may have by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200279933.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”