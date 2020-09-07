Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Daniel Gjinaj.

Daniel, 17, was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday 20 August leaving an address in Worthing.

He is known to have travelled by train to Brighton, and is thought to still be in the Brighton and Hove area.

Daniel is Albanian and is described as being around 6’ 4”, of slim build and with shaven black hair. When last seen, he was wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 305 of 21/08.