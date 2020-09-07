Police investigating the theft of a cash machine in Hurstpierpoint have arrested a man.

Officers were called at 3.45am on Saturday (September 5) to reports of a digger being driven into the wall of the Nationwide Building Society in Hurstpierpoint High Street.

The Automated Cash Machine (ATM) was removed from the wall and put into a waiting white Luton van, which was driven away westwards.

The van containing the cash machine was found and recovered by officers later on Saturday morning.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, and going equipped for theft. He has been released on conditional bail until October 4 pending further enquiries.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the theft, particularly anyone who was in the area during the night and saw either the digger or the white van in the vicinity of High Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Brunch.