Police would like to speak to this man in relation to a burglary at a property in East Guldeford,

near Rye.

Officers were alerted to a break-in at the address between 11.10am and 11.20am on Sunday 9 February. A quantity of cash was taken from inside the property, as well as keys to two vehicles.

Police investigating the matter are keen to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he can help with their enquiries.

He is described as white, approximately 5’ 11”, of slim build and with cropped brown hair. He was driving a black Toyota Aygo or Toyota Yaris.

Anyone who recognises him, or who has any other information relating to the burglary, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 615 of 09/02.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.