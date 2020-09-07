Scumbags wearing balaclavas attack an elderly couple during an Aggravated burglary in Paddock Wood

Detectives are seeking information after an elderly couple were assaulted during a burglary in Paddock Wood.

It is reported that at around 8.30pm on Wednesday 2 September 2020 two men forced their way into a property in Chantler’s Hill after breaking glass in the patio doors. A man aged in his 70s was pushed to the floor and a woman aged in her 80s suffered a facial injury after she was struck with the butt of what was described as an antique firearm. Jewellery was stolen from their bedroom and money was also taken from the woman’s purse.

The men were wearing balaclavas. One was described as having a large build and was around 6ft tall and the other was shorter and slimmer. Police and ambulance crews attended and the victims were taken to hospital as a precaution and later discharged.

An investigation is being led by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, with officers continuing to make house to house enquiries and reviewing any CCTV opportunities. Detectives are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them. Drivers in and around the area are also asked to check dash cams and residents with CCTV or doorbell cameras are asked to review any footage which may assist enquiries.

If you can help call 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/156914/20. You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.