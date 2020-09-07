The family of a man who sadly died following a collision between a moped and a taxi have today paid tribute to him.

Daniel Gale, 19, was taken to hospital after the collision, which happened at the junction of Kathleen Road and Botany Bay Road just before 3am on Sunday 30 August.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead in hospital on Monday 31 August.

Daniel’s family have today paid tribute to him. They said: “Daniel locally known as “Bacon” tragically lost his battle at 11am on the 31st of August 2020, following a horrific motorcycle crash where he suffered catastrophic head injuries.

“Dan lived for his family, leaving behind 3 sisters and a son. Daniel would light up every space he entered with his addictive and hilarious quirky personality, we hope he knows how loved by so many people he was, even his school teachers.

“Dan always had a love of bikes from such an early age, he was fully licensed and an experienced rider. Dan’s death has rocked the community.

“Following the tragic death of Dan’s sister several years ago, Dan knew the importance of organ donation and registered himself two years ago. We are immensely proud that through Organ donation, Daniel saved the lives of 6 people.

“Our family is beyond broken, no parent should have to bury their child, for this family this is our second.”

Officers investigating continue to appeal for information that could assist with their enquiries.

Were you in the area? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage of either vehicle before the collision?

We are also keen to hear from anyone in the area of the collision that has CCTV or digital recording equipment that may have captured the vehicles before the collision.

Please get in touch via 101 and quote the reference 44200333501.

We, and the family, ask that you refrain from commenting speculating on the circumstances surrounding the collision.