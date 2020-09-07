Thieves steal animal shelters from farm in Maidstone

Two animal shelters have been reported stolen near Maidstone. The wooden shelters, along with two gates and a trough were taken from a field on Forstal Road between 6pm on Sunday 30 August and 6pm on Tuesday 1 September 2020.

Inspector Oliver O’Brien of the Maidstone Community Safety Unit said: ‘The suspects are thought to have gained access to the field through a gate opposite Cobtree Manor Park.

‘They would have needed a truck or a van to remove these items and we are appealing for anybody with information or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation to contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/156345/20.