A #Hull man has been jailed for six years after admitting the manslaughter of a PCSO

#Hull man has been jailed for six years after admitting the manslaughter of his partner PCSO Carole Forth at a property in Woodhall Street, Hull, on December 23, 2018.

Carole, 56, was a dedicated and well-loved member of our team who had worked for the force for 12 years and was based at our Preston Road station.

Edward Scott, 63, of Woodhall Street, Hull, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert said: “Carole was a valued and dedicated officer who continues to be greatly missed by her colleagues and the community she served.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who are being supported by our teams.”