A man has been arrested after he was seen with a machete in Earlsfield.

Police were called to Garratt Lane, SW17 at 4.42pm on Monday, 7 September to reports of a man threatening people with a machete.

Officers from Violence Suppression Unit and emergency response arrived at the scene where the man ran away from them.

As officers chased him he was seen to throw away the weapon. Shortly after he was detained and arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, possession with intent to supply a class B drug and affray.

Approximately £4,000 in cash, cannabis and the machete were also seized.

The man, aged 19, remains in police custody.

A female was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray.