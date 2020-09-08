A paedophile who raped a thirteen year – and ‘robbed her of her childhood’ – has been jailed

A paedophile who raped a pre-teen girl – and ‘robbed her of her childhood’ – has been jailed.

Anthony Churton left his victim so traumatised she has started pulling her hair out and repeatedly banging her head against walls.

She told her family she ‘doesn’t want to be here anymore’ and has expressed suicidal thoughts.

The girl, who is under 13, has been referred for mental health counselling following her horrific ordeal.

Bolton Crown Court heard Churton, 35, from Leigh, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the offences.

In a statement read to the court, the girl’s family said she refuses to leave her home – even to attend school.

Her loves ones say they have been left ‘utterly devastated’.

“She not slept for months,” the statement read.

“Around three weeks after the incident, she [said] she did not want to be here anymore. We were watching a programme and someone committed suicide. She asked how she could do it.

“She has started banging her head against the wall and pulling her hair out because of what he has done to her.

“She refuses to leave the house. She won’t even go to the toilet on her own.

“She has been robbed of her childhood.”

Judge Graeme Smith described the emotional trauma inflicted on the child as ‘both tragic and severe’.

“She has self-harmed, she has been for mental health counselling and has mentioned suicide,” he said.

“For the to happen at such a young age is both tragic and severe.

“Taking alcohol and drugs is not an excuse for such outrageous conduct.”

Anthony Churton pleaded guilty to two counts of raping a child under the age of 13.