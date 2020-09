Officers from Dover and Folkestone’s Community Policing Teams carried out the intelligence-led warrant at a property in East Cliff on the morning of Wednesday 2 September 2020.

Kalle Andersen, of Timberley Drive, Grimsby, has since been charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

The 21-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 September and was bailed to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 5 October.