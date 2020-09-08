A teenager has been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences following a shooting in Kesgrave.

Officers were called just after 8.40am yesterday morning, Monday 7 September, to reports that a teenage boy had been shot in Friends Walk, as he was walking to school.

The victim, aged 15-years-old, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect get into a car following the attack, which drove off out of the close.

At 10.55am yesterday, officers arrested a teenage boy in connection with the incident and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. A car was seized at the time of the arrest, from which a long-barrelled firearm was recovered.

A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area (who cannot be named for legal reasons) has subsequently been charged with the following three offences:

Attempted murder

Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life

Possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury

He has been remanded in custody and will appear via video link before Norwich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday 9th September.

Friends Walk was reopened earlier today following the completion of police searches in the area.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team via our online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N60-PO1 or by phoning 101.