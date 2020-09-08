A teenager has been jailed for eight year for rape and robbery after attacking a pregnant woman

A teenager has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail for rape and robbery after attacking a pregnant woman.

The 17-year-old male was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, 7 September after he pleaded guilty to rape and robbery on Wednesday, 27 May.

The offences took place on Tuesday, 7 January, just before 01:00hrs on Hatton Road, Feltham.

Within minutes of receiving the call to police, officers and medics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) found the victim, a 30-year-old woman.

The victim was pregnant at the time of the attack.

She told officers that she had left her address at around 23:30hrs to go to the shops. She asked the 17-year-old suspect for directions whilst he was sat at a bus stop. He pointed her in the direction towards Hatton Road.

After a few minutes, the victim realised that he was following her.

The attacker suddenly grabbed the victim from behind and physically assaulted her. He took her phone and cash.

He then threatened her with a screwdriver and raped the victim.

The victim said she had £500 cash in her house and if the attacker walked her to the address she would give it to him. He threatened her by saying that if she did not give him the £500 or called the police, he ‘would shoot her’.

Once inside her address, the victim used a different phone to call the police while the attacker waited outside. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The first officers to arrive took a statement from the victim and a description of the suspect. Officers searched the area near the victim’s address. A man who fitted the description was seen and made off from the police.

He was caught after a foot chase. He was searched, and officers found the victim’s mobile phone and cash on him. He also had the screwdriver he had threatened her with.

He was arrested and taken into custody and charged.

DC Emma Rogers, from the Met’s West Area Safeguarding Team, said:

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery during this horrific assault. I hope that she finally has some closure to an ordeal that has been so traumatising for her and her family.

“Officers were at the scene of the crime and arrested the attacker within minutes of receiving the 999 call. I’m grateful to those officers and staff from the LAS who took such good care of this victim when she needed it most.”