A woman has been jailed for 38 months after stealing from a vulnerable pensioner in Doncaster

A woman has been jailed for 38 months after stealing £780 from a vulnerable pensioner in Doncaster.

Nicola Pratt, 35 of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary at Sheffield crown court on Saturday.

The court heard that on the morning of Saturday 6 June, Pratt befriended her 90-year-old victim in a shop in the Balby Bridge area of Doncaster.

Pratt offered to help the woman home with her shopping. When they reached her home, Pratt insisted on entering the property despite the victim asking her not to.

Once inside, Pratt was left alone in the living room, before eventually leaving.

When the victim’s carer attended later that day, it was discovered that £780 in cash and two ornaments were missing.