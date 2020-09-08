Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in public toilets in Salisbury earlier today.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly before 4am today (08/09) after the discovery of a man in the public toilets in Market Place.

Sadly, the man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Efforts are currently under way to locate and inform his next of kin.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Joe Saunders, from Salisbury CID, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Market Square, including anyone who used the public toilets there, between 10pm last night and 3am this morning.

“If this was you, you may be a potential witness so we would ask you to get in touch.”

Inspector Pete Sparrow, from the Salisbury Area Community Policing Team, said: “Due to the nature of the incident a large cordon was put in place to allow detectives to carry out their initial enquiries.

“Now, we are in a position to significantly reduce this cordon, allowing some of the local businesses in the area to reopen. Salisbury City Council will now be managing a much smaller cordon around the public toilets.

“I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance this morning.”

Anyone with information should call Salisbury CID on 101, quoting log 17 of today (08/09).