Man charged with murder and seven attempted murder after Birmingham knife rampage

The CPS has charged a man with murder and seven counts of attempted murder following stabbings in Birmingham city centre on Sunday.

Suzanne Llewellyn, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor of CPS West Midlands, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised West Midlands Police to charge Zephaniah McLeod, 27, with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.”

She said: “This decision was made following careful consideration of the evidence presented to us by West Midlands Police as a result of their ongoing investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the victims affected in this incident.

He is expected to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (9 September 2020)