Man found death in public toilets no longer being treated as suspicious.

Following the death of a man in Salisbury early this morning, detectives can now confirm that the incident is not believed to be suspicious.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly before 4am today (08/09) following the discovery of a man in the public toilets in Market Place.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. We can now confirm he is a local 27-year-old man and we are in the process of informing his family.

A large cordon was put in place at the scene and following enquiries carried out today we can also confirm that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

However, we would still like to hear from anyone who may have used the public toilets between 10.30pm last night and 4am this morning or anyone who was in the Market Square during these times.

Call 101 and quote log number 17 of September 8.