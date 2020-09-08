Nineteen year old woman dies after collision involving an HGV in Grantham

Police were called to a serious road traffic collision around 4pm today, Tuesday 8th September, at Dysart Road, Grantham, opposite the retail shopping centre.

The collision involved an HGV which was travelling down Dysart Road and a woman with a push bike travelling in the same direction. The woman, aged 19, died at the scene of the collision. Her next of kin have been informed.

Our officers from the serious collision investigation unit remain at the scene and estimate the road will be open about 10pm this evening.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling along Dysart Road and saw a woman with a pedal cycle, which is described as a blue Apollo mountain bike, to contact us. The woman may have been riding or pushing the bike.

Anyone who saw the HGV, a red DAF which was turning left into a business premises to make a delivery, should also get in touch.