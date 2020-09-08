Nineteen year old yob arrested after smashing nine shop windows

An arrest has been made after criminal damage was caused to windows of nine businesses in Gravesend town centre.

At around 2.50am on Tuesday 8 September 2020 Kent Police received a report that a man had thrown a brick at a shop window in New Road.

Officers promptly attended and found the windows of a further seven shops across Milton Road, Kempthorne Street and New Road had been targeted. A pub in King Street also sustained similar damage.

A search of the area took place and a 19-year-old man from Northfleet was subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

He remains in custody as the investigation continues.