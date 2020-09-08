Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a collision between a car and a trailer near Biddenden

Investigators are appealing for dashcam footage after a collision between a car and a trailer near Biddenden.

Officers were called to Tenterden Road at 11.20am on Monday 7 September 2020 after a Jaguar collided with the trailer near the junction with Benenden Road.

Two people suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the owner of the trailer, which was left at the scene.

Officers are urging anyone with dashcam footage filmed between Biddenden and Tenterden between 11.00am and 11.30am on Monday 7 September to contact them.

Investigators are also keen to speak to the driver of a red 4×4 which was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information or footage should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 07-0449.