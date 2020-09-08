Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Corby

Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Corby.

The incident happened yesterday (Monday, September 7), between 9pm and 9.15pm, when a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the wooded area at the rear of the International Swimming Pool in George Street.

The suspect is described as a mixed race man, about 6ft, of medium build with short, dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a colourful design on it and a gold chain around his neck.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Incident number: 20000468759