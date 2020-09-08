Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Acton.

Ivanna Agard, who is known as ‘Evie’ was last seen at 7.20am on Monday, 7 September in the Perivale area.

Ivanna is black, 5ft 5ins and of medium build

At the time of his disappearance she was wearing a light grey tracksuit, with a pink fitted top and grey sleeves, grey bottoms and white Nike trainers.

Ivanna is very vulnerable.

Her family and officers are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101. Please quote CAD 7127/07sep