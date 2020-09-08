Police have taken action against suspected modern slavery activity in an East Sussex town.

On Thursday (3 September) officers from East Sussex Project Discovery executed a warrant to search the Uckfield Nail Bar in Uckfield High Street, and a flat nearby.

Documents were seized at both locations and £4000 cash was seized at the flat.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of requiring the carrying out of forced labour, contrary to Section 1 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015, and was later released on police bail until 23 September while enquiries continue.

No other arrests were made.

Detective Sergeant Jo Cooper said; “This action is part of our ongoing commitment to uncover the problem of modern slavery that can affect any part of the country. We are working with our partners in Discovery to expose hidden crime and safeguard some of the most vulnerable people within our communities.”

Discovery in East Sussex brings together local police officers, fire officers, Stop the Traffik Hastings, King’s Church and staff from Hastings and Rother Councils, DWP, HMRC, Home Office Immigration, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, and local charities, all with the aim of seeing victims of modern slavery rescued and supported, and perpetrators brought to justice.