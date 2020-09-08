Probe launched after driver mows down Parents and children outside Wandsworth Primary School

Police in Wandsworth are dealing with a road traffic collision near a school

Officers were called at 3.11pm on Tuesday, 8 September to Openview, SW18 outside Beatrix Potter Primary School.

A car had mounted the pavement and collided with a number of children and two parents.

The injuries are not life threatening, though one child does have a suspected fracture to their leg.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance have attended the scene

A tree was also struck during the incident.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene, neither they or the two children also in the car were injured.

Local road closures are in place.

No arrests, enquiries continue.