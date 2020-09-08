Queen Elizabeth Not Expected to Return to Buckingham Palace This Year

The queen will not be returning to Buckingham place when she leaves Sandringham in the next few days we can reveal.

It is not yet known whether Prince Philip will remain on the Sandringham estate

The 94-year-old monarch will instead return to Windsor Castle, where she has quarantined with her husband, 99-year-old Prince Philip.

The queen, who is expected to be in London only for important engagements, will commute to and from the city.

This is likely to remain until the threat of coronavirus is eliminated.