Six fire engines and around 30 firefighters have been called to a fire at a business in Wapping

Six fire engines and around 30 firefighters have been called to a fire at a business under railway arches on Cable Street in Wapping.

A business premises underneath the arches is alight.

Station Commander Mark Jordan, who is at the scene, said: “The fire has broken out in a business under the railway arches.

“There are no road closures in place but traffic is heavy so we would advise people to avoid the area if possible.

“Trains on the DLR are running at reduced speeds so services may be affected.”

The Brigade was called at 4.15pm Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Shadwell, Dockhead, Millwall and Poplar fire stations are at the scene.

Update:

The fire has been successful been brought under control, but traffic is still heavy in the area as crews remain on scene. A railway arch unit used to store rickshaws was damaged by the fire. There are no reports of any injuries.