The man who sadly lost his life in yesterday’s stabbings in Birmingham has today been described as ‘the light of our life’ by his family.

Jacob Billington was just 23 when he was stabbed in Irving Street as he was out with school friends from Liverpool visiting one of their group who is studying in Birmingham. Another friend, also 23, was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Jacob’s family have spoken of their loss: “Jacob was the light of our life and we have been devastated by his loss.

“He was a funny, caring and wonderful person who was loved by every single person he met. He lit up every room with his boundless energy and witty humour and the loss of such a special person will be felt by all who knew him for years to come.

“We ask that our privacy is respected during this difficult time.”