Tornado riot teams and Emergency services called to Winchester Prison

Emergency services including ambulances and the HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) have been called to a fire and a disorder ongoing in HMP/YOI Winchester.

Tornado riot teams of specialist trained prison officers have also been drafted in to deal with the ongoing incident, and various Serco prison vans are lining up outside in the prison car park which are used to transfer the offenders elsewhere to and from other establishments.

The Ministry of Justice have confirmed that two inmates were on the safety netting in the afternoon and brought down safely, a second incident of a fire in the establishment also occurred this evening in which Fire crews were called together with the ambulance service, one inmate suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital for treatment.

No staff have been reported injured.