TV crime cop convicted of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child

A serving Staffordshire Police officer has been convicted of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and four counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

PC Lee Tatton, 54, who was based in Staffordshire force’s Northern Resolution Centre, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court.

Tatton was arrested on 10 December 2019 by the force’s Operation Safenet team and was immediately suspended.

He remains suspended from his role with Staffordshire Police and will face internal disciplinary proceedings.

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Green said: “Tatton’s actions are unacceptable and have caused harm and distress to the very people we should be protecting and keeping safe.

“His actions fell well below the high standards that the public and the force demands and expects of police officers.”