Two men charged after robbery at shopping centre in Greenhithe

Two men have been charged with a robbery at a shopping centre.

Effiong Nsa and James Adodo have each been charged after a person reported having a designer coat stolen from them by two men at Bluewater Shopping Centre at around 5.20pm on 29 August 2020.

Mr Adodo, 20, of Bell Close, Greenhithe, appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 3 September after being charged with the offence. He was released on bail to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 1 October.

Mr Nsa, 18, of Gouge Avenue, Northfleet appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 4 September 2020.