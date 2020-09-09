A major raid involving over 80 Police has taken place with reports of shots being fired in Orpington

A major Police raid has taken place in the Orpington area in a preplan operation in an attempt for officers to make the street in and around Bromley and Orpington Safer.

A Police helicopter was also called into the assist with a number of arrests and a raids carried out by Police. Shocked resident said that at times over 40 police vehicles and ambulances arrived up near Molash Road.

A number of raids took place on the corner of sweeps, and Black Smith Lane with reports of shots being fired

The Met Police have been approach for a statement

More to follow