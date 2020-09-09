 A major raid involving over 80 Police has taken place with reports of shots being fired in Orpington – UKNIP
September 9, 2020
A major Police raid has taken place in the  Orpington area in a preplan operation in an attempt for officers to make the street in and around  Bromley and Orpington  Safer.

 

 

A Police helicopter was also called into the assist with a number of arrests and a raids carried out by Police. Shocked resident said that at times over  40 police vehicles and ambulances  arrived up near Molash Road.

A number of raids took place on the  corner of sweeps, and Black Smith Lane with reports of shots being fired

 

The Met Police have been approach for a statement

