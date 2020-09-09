A man has been jailed after smashing a bottle of his ex partners head

A man has been sent to prison after hitting his ex-partner over the head with a glass bottle.

Richard Pullen, 45, of Station Road, Royal Wotton Bassett was sentenced yesterday (08/09) at Swindon Crown Court to 10 months in prison and was given a restraining order after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sending malicious communications.

The assault, which left the victim with a laceration to the head that required treatment paramedics to clean glass out of and glue, took place on April 17, 2020.

Police received a call to the property in Royal Wootton Bassett and had to force entry with Pullen being aggressive and standing between officers and the victim having already attempted to refuse entry.

On entry there were clear signs of a disorder, with blood found in both the living area and the bedroom and broken glass on the floor which also had remains of blood on it.

It was on a facetime call that the victim’s daughter noticed she had blood on her and asked her for help.

As well as the prison sentence, Pullen was made to pay a victim surcharge of £156 and the restraining order prevents him contacting, directly or indirectly, the victim and her daughter, or being with 100 yards of any property he knows or believes them to be residing in. The order will remain in force until further order.

PC Hayley Hardie, of the North Wiltshire Community Policing Team, said: “This is a particularly nasty incident of domestic abuse where the victim has suffered a significant injury.

“The victim, who had recently ended the volatile relationship, was left panicked and desperate for help.

“Fortunately, she was able to Facetime her daughter and we were alerted to the incident and able to intervene.

“Even after being charged with the assault, Pullen continued to intimidate the victim, breaching bail conditions and used vile and racist language towards her and her daughter.

“We always take these types of offences extremely seriously and we would urge anyone who is in an abusive relationship to reach out for help. It may feel like it will make things worse in the short term, but the support is available to all victims of domestic abuse.”

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or you have concerns about someone you know, then please go to our website for more information, including links to partner agencies who can provide assistance and support