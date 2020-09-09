A new initiative will see officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) joining Kent Police in patrolling Lydd and New Romney.

The CNC, which is responsible for the protection of civil nuclear sites and has jurisdiction over the surrounding area of the site in Dungeness, will work together with Kent Police’s local policing teams to create joint patrols in the district.

An officer from each force will pair up to respond to calls received by Kent Police, as well as undertake routine and pro-active patrols, and carry out local enquiries.

The initiative will launch later this week with patrols taking place from Friday (11 September).

It is hoped that by working with another force, the CNC officers will be able to enhance their skills in policing. In addition, the initiative will give Kent Police a greater range of resources to help keep the county safe.

Many of the CNC officers are also trained as medics and can provide initial emergency medical care at a scene, should the situation arise.

To support the initiative, funding has been given through the Folkestone and Hythe Community Safety Partnership, to provide first responder medical equipment which will be used by the officers when required.

Kent Police District Commander for Ashford, Folkestone and Hythe, Chief Inspector Nick Sparkes said: ‘We are excited to welcome our colleagues from the CNC to work directly alongside us to keep Kent safe.

‘We hope they find this initiative beneficial as they will be able to see how our teams respond to the many varied and sometimes challenging incidents we deal with daily.

‘By working together, it can only enhance the service we already provide to our communities in Lydd and New Romney. Importantly it will also mean that some of the more rural areas of the district will benefit from additional first responders out on patrol.’

Inspector Andy Oatham, Operational Unit Commander at Dungeness power station, said: ‘We have worked closely with Kent Police for a number of years providing assistance where necessary however this new initiative will see our officers patrolling proactively together with Kent Police colleagues.

‘Our officers have exactly the same powers as their Home Office colleagues however this initiative will give them the chance to widen their policing experience, whilst ensuring that our primary and critical role of protecting the national infrastructure safe from any threat is maintained. We look forward to working with them on this new initiative.’