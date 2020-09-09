 Can you help police find these men – UKNIP
BREAKING HAMPSHIRE Southsea

Can you help police find these men

September 9, 2020
Hampshire Constabulary would like to speak to them after a flat was broken into on Albert Road, close to the junction with Waverley Road in Southsea. Electronics, cash, and cigarettes were stolen at some point between 4:20pm and 4:50pm on Friday 28 August.
 
These two men were seen in the area and were driving a silver Vauxhall Zafira with a registration ending YAB.
 
If you saw them or know who they are please call 101 quoting 44200330048.