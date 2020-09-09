Detectives investigating a rape are re-appealing for assistance in identifying the man shown in CCTV footage.

The appeal featured on BBC Crimewatch Roadshow on Wednesday, 9 September.

Police were called to Royal Street, outside St Thomas’ Hospital, at 1.23am on 12 November 2019 to a report of a rape.

A woman in her 40s was physically assaulted before being raped by an unknown man on Royal Street, near the junction with Lambeth Park Road.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Sergeant Paul Barham, investigating the incident, said: “This is clearly a horrific incident and we are doing all we can to support the woman and find who is responsible.

“The man in the CCTV is wearing distinctive clothing so I appeal to anyone who recognises these items of clothing or believes they know who the man is to contact us straightaway.”

No arrests have been made; enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 379/12NOV.