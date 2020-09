Have you seen Russel Wicks Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Monday 07/09/2020.

Russell Wicks is described as 5ft 8 tall, Slim and has grey hair. Russell was last seen wearing a black coat, blue trousers, blue trainers and a purple baseball cap.

If you have seen Russell or know where he might be, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 0710 of 07/09/2020. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.