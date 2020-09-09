Manhunt still active after cowardly terrifying assault on two elderly vulnerable victims

Police have released an image of injuries a woman in her 80s suffered when hit with the barrel of an antique-looking firearm during a burglary by two men (one large build around 6ft tall, the other shorter and slimmer). Stolen jewellery is also pictured.

Detective Constable Dave Evans called it a “cowardly terrifying assault on two elderly vulnerable victims”, adding “There can simply be no justification for this level of violence and if these men had even a shred of decency, they would hand themselves in.” Ref: 46/156914/20.