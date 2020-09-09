 No serious injuries after A2 rollover – UKNIP
BREAKING Gravesend Kent

No serious injuries after A2 rollover

September 9, 2020
1 Min Read

There were no serious injuries following a crash on the A2 coastbound around 4:20pm this afternoon. A van overturned in the multi-vehicle collision near the Marling Cross Interchange. The road was fully reopened at about 6:30pm.