There were no serious injuries following a crash on the A2 coastbound around 4:20pm this afternoon. A van overturned in the multi-vehicle collision near the Marling Cross Interchange. The road was fully reopened at about 6:30pm.
No serious injuries after A2 rollover
September 9, 2020
1 Min Read
-
Share This!
You may also like
Bexley • BREAKING • Kent • LONDON
Man arrested for Murder in Bexley
September 9, 2020
BREAKING • Gravesend • Kent
A2 closed following Multi vehicle collision
September 9, 2020