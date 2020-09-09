Have you seen Leon Smith?

Officers in Rotherham are asking for your help to find wanted man Leon Smith.

Smith, 31, who is known to frequent the Rawmarsh area, is wanted on recall to prison.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build with light brown hair.

If you see Smith, please do not approach him and instead call 999. If you have any information about where he might be, please call 101 quoting reference number 14/11422/20.