Pedestrian killed after horror HGV collision on the M4 in Reading

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M4.

It happened at around 12.30am this morning (9/9) on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 11.

A pedestrian, a man in his forties, was involved in a collision with a HGV and died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No one else was injured.

Investigating officer, PC James Baker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“Also I would urge motorists who have a dash-cam and were travelling on the M4 in both directions to check footage in case it may have captured what happened.

“You can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200282049.”