People are encouraged to take part in a two minutes’ silence at 9am on September 9 for Emergency Services Day.

Emergency Services Day is aimed at promoting the incredible work done by members of the British emergency services. From Firefighters in Belfast to Police in Cardiff to Search and Rescue in Scotland and Paramedics in London – we have all benefited from the emergency services at some point in our lives.

The Aims of 999 Day is the promotion of good citizenship and the effectiveness and efficiency of the Emergency Services for the public benefit, by the promotion of an annual Emergency Services Day in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to encourage people to act responsibly so as to minimise the risk of using the Emergency Services and Emergency Services resources, and as a way of encouraging the public to consider volunteering in a wide range of capacities such as Special Constables and NHS Community Responders.