Police Appeal After Race Attack In Epsom?

Police Attended an an address in St. Mary’s Close, Epsom following an incident on Sunday 9 August at around 8pm.

The victim was in her garden when a male climbed over the fence. When she challenged him and asked why he was in her garden, he was verbally and racially abusive towards her, and threatened to kill her.

An e-fit has been produced of the suspect, and now we need your help to identify him.

The suspect is described as

A white male youth, wearing a white t-shirt with grey writing and black shorts. He had freckles and braces on his teeth

Can you identify the man in the e-fit? If you have any information which could help, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/45200083868 via:

Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling us on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, you can also phone independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555