Police appealing for witnesses following an indecent exposure in Chippenham.

The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Sunday (06/09) in the wooded area off Woodlands Road.

A woman was sat eating when a man approached her on the opposite side of the small stream and exposed himself.

The man is described as white, in his early 20s, very tall, clean shaven, with ginger hair and was wearing a black Adidas jumper and burgundy joggers and was seen leaving the scene in the direction of Bristol Road.

Officers attended the scene and conducted a search of the area but nobody was located.

There were a number of dog walkers in the area that officers would be keen to speak to ascertain where the man may have headed towards to assist with CCTV searches.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to call us on 101 and quote crime reference number 54200089644.